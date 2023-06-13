Akpabio speaks on petrol subsidy removal, says ‘Senate will give necessary legislative backing’

Godswill Akpabio, the senate president, says the national assembly under his leadership will give all necessary legislative backing to the removal of petrol subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.

On Tuesday, the senator representing Akwa Ibom north-west was elected senate president after polling 63 votes, with Yari, his challenger, scoring 46 votes.

Speaking during his acceptance speech, Akpabio said the 10th assembly will be “forward-looking” and ensure that legislative backing is given to policies and programmes of the president.

“We shall have a seriously forward-looking senate that will emphasise economic viability, social acceptability, tackle environmental issues and bring about sustainable growth,” he said.

“We must provide the required legislative framework and legal environment for President Tinubu to anchor the policies and programmes that he espouses for the country.

“I want to offer special commendation to the president for the bold step he has so far taken, particularly on the issue of petrol subsidy.

“If it requires legislative backing, we shall give. We must begin to produce our own fuel in Nigeria. We must begin to encourage the production of diesel and other products in this country.”

INDEPENDENCE OF SENATE

Despite the endorsement of Akpabio as senate president by President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), the senate president said the red chamber will maintain its independence and will not serve as a rubber stamp to the executive.

Prior to this, Yakubu Dogara, former speaker of the house of representatives, had said the era of the legislature standing against the “tyranny” of the executive is long gone.

He had warned that members of the executive should desist from interfering in the affairs of the national assembly.

Speaking on the independence of the legislature, Akpabio said the 10th assembly is all about “Nigeria and Nigerians”.

“I want to assure the president that no matter when the legislature is called, the senate will be here to do their national duties. This senate is about Nigeria and Nigerians,” he said.

“We will work closely with the executive arm of government and at the same time maintain normal independence of the legislature.”