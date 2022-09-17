Alaafin of Oyo aspirants cut down by 10

Taiwo Adele
Out of the 65 contestants that appeared for screening for the Alaafin of Oyo’s stool, ten aspirants have been shortlisted for an interview

The Oyo Traditional Council (Oyo Mesi) concluded sittings on interview for aspirants on Thursday.

The ten, it was gathered, would be presented before Ifa oracle for consultation in the next phase of the process.

Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo, M.r Bode Durojaiye confirmed the development to The Nation on Friday.

The Regent who is the Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yussuf Layinka, said out of the 65 aspirants only 10 were qualified for the interview stage.

