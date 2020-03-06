All three suspected coronavirus cases in Lagos test negative, says commissioner

All the three suspected cases of coronavirus have been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital in the Yaba area of Lagos state.

Akin Abayomi, commissioner of health in Lagos, disclosed this in a tweet on Friday evening.

Abayomi said they all tested negative for the disease.

“All the three #COVID19 suspected cases; travellers from France, England and China whose samples were collected yesterday for analysis have tested negative and they have been discharged,” he said.

This means Nigeria has only one confirmed case of the virus which has killed more than 3000 people and infected over 100,000 people across the world.

Nigeria recorded its first confirmed case of the virus exactly one week ago following the arrival of an Italian from Milan, which has the worst case of the disease in Europe.

The patient reportedly lodged in a hotel close to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on February 24 before proceeding to Ewekoro in Ogun state, the next day.

He was said to have manifested symptoms of the virus before he was tested for coronavirus and Infectious Disease Hospital.

The government subsequently announced that 38 persons who had contact with him were traced and isolated.