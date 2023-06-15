Amid Sanusi restoration rumours, Tinubu meets deposed Emir of Kano in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly held a closed-door meeting with the deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting comes amidst growing rumours that the administration of the new Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, is considering the restoration of the former monarch to his throne.

Sanusi was deposed from his position in 2020 by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje under controversial circumstances. His tenure as the Emir of Kano was marked by his outspokenness on issues such as corruption and socio-economic inequalities.

But with a new governor now at the helm in Kano State, there have been whispers of the possibility of restoring the deposed monarch to his former position.

Details of the meeting with President Tinubu have yet to be made public.

On Thursday, Governor Yusuf’s administration denied reaching any decision to restore the former Kano Emir to the throne.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature, said in a statement that the state government was yet to take any decision on the status of the new emirates that were established by Ganduje’s administration.

Since assuming office on May 29, Yusuf’s administration has embarked on massive demolition of properties built by his predecessor across Kano metropolis.