Amusan takes second place in Lausanne Diamond League

By
Taiwo Adele
-
0

World and Commonwealth Games record holder, Tobi Amusan, has taken second place in the women’s 100m Hurdles at the ongoing Diamond League in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The Nigerian star athlete who was all out to continue from where she left off in Birmingham lost to 2020 Tokyo Olympics winner, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico who came in first with a new meeting record of 12.34s (-0.9).

Amusan did 12.45s to place second with Tania Jones coming in third position with a personal best record of 12.47s.

Amusan, however, qualified for the next Diamond League in Zurich holding 7th and 8th of September, 2022.

The Diamond League is a yearly series of top track and field athletic competitions comprising 14 of the best invitational athletic meetings.

The series ranks high in World Athletics one-day meeting competitions.

Previous articleThree arraigned for selling twins N3m, killing mum
Next article$23m Abacha loot: SERAP writes Buhari, seeks ‘copy of agreement with US’

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.