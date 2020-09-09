Another commissioner quits Obaseki’s cabinet 10 days to election

Joseph Ikpea, Edo state commissioner for minerals, oil and gas, has resigned.

Ikpea quit the cabinet of Godwin Obaseki, the governor, exactly 10 days to the governorship election.

In his resignation letter, the former commissioner said having contributed to the growth of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Esan south local government area where he is from, it is impossible “to abandon the house I built”.

Obaseki had defected from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after he was screened out of the governorship race of his former party.

“This is to inform you that I am resigning my present appointment. I want to sincerely thank his Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for the opportunity given to me to serve under his administration as the Commissioner for Minerals, Oil and Gas,” the letter read.

“One of the reasons why I am resigning is that politics is all about interest, trust and respect for one another, but I have never seen anything of this till date, and I am also not sure of it even if there is tomorrow.

“Moreover, the party that’s known today as All Progressive Congress APC, was brought to Esan south LGA by me, and over 90% of my supporters are APC members till date, so it is difficult to leave the house I built. Considering also that this administration did not recognise my leadership role, even as a commissioner I get information either from ward Chairmen, LGA Chairman, or SSA to Mr. Governor.

“I will continue to give his Excellency my support at any time the need arises. I wish you success in all your endeavours.”

Ikpea is the third commissioner to quit the cabinet of Obaseki in three months.

In June, Paul Ohonbamu resigned as commissioner for communication and orientation while Omoua Oni-Okpaku left in July.