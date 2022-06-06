‘Another sad day in our nation’s history’: Obi mourns victims of Ondo explosion, condemns violence

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Former Governor Peter Obi, has expressed shock over the terror attack that rocked Ondo State, in which many lives were reportedly lost, describing it as a very sad day in the history of the nation.

Suspected terrorists were said to have blown up St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, the headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, leaving many worshippers dead and several others injured.

In a Press Release made available to the Press, Obi lamented the continued descent of the country into insecurity and failure of the state. He bemoaned the mindless killing of innocent worshippers, saying it is heart breaking.

He condemned the rising tide of violence in almost every part of the country, warning that no nation ever progresses with the level of insecurity Nigeria is currently experiencing. He said that what is more painful is that the worshippers were killed, without any sense of sacredness, right in their place of worship

“The heartless waste of precious lives at Ondo, today, and indeed other parts of the country, where lives are lost in droves, reminds us how awfully we have retrogressed as a nation, and the herculean task, of nation building, ahead of us, in taking back our nation from insecurity and every form of failure holding us down,” Obi lamented.

He prayed for the eternal rest of the dead victims and for the quick recovery of the injured. Obi condoled with the Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu; Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade and the good people of Ondo over the tragic incident, while praying God to comfort them.

“These are very challenging times for us all as a people, but with hope, hard work and resilience, we shall overcome,” Obi concluded.