Anxiety as FG resumes work on Lagos-Ibadan expressway today

Motorists and road users plying the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, yesterday, expressed fears as the contractor of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing resumes rehabilitation work on the axis today.

This came as the gridlock returned to the expressway, Sunday, following the high influx of Lagos-bound vehicles who were returning after the long Sallah break.

The situation crippled traffic along the axis for several hours as motorists and road users were stranded in the gridlock.

The traffic was compounded by yesterday’s downpour at the Berger end of the ever-busy road.

As of noon on Sunday, it took motorists more than three hours to travel from Ibafo in Ogun State to the Otedola Bridge in Lagos due to slow traffic which takes between 15 and 20 minutes to cover the stretch.

Frustrated travelers were seen lamenting the pains they will be subjected to face from today as a result of the failure of the contractor handling the project for effective traffic management as well as the lack of passable alternative roads.

Frustrated travelers speak

A motorist, Francis Adewale, who spoke to NewMailNG, said: “The gridlock has started again on this axis today (Sunday). You can imagine what the traffic will look like tomorrow, (today) when the contractor returns to the site. We, hereby, appeal to relevant authorities to put in place an effective traffic and management system to ease the likely gridlock due to the high influx of vehicles.”

Also, Magaret Abioye, who resides in Mowe, Ogun State, expressed apprehension over the likely return of gridlock as rehabilitation work resumed today.

Mrs Abioye said: “We, hereby, appeal to the Federal, Lagos and Ogun state governments to put in place functional traffic management to save us from another round of hardship along the axis.

Following public outcry over the chaotic traffic situation on the expressway, the Federal Government on June 26, suspended further work on the ongoing reconstruction.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, in a statement, said the suspension was to reduce possible gridlock during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration last Wednesday and Thursday.