APC dissolves PCC, applauds Buhari for support

The ruling All Progressives Congress has dissolved its Presidential Campaign Council, which was inaugurated in October to campaign for the victory of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election.

The dissolution was contained in a statement that was jointly signed by the PCC Director General, Governor Simon Lalong and the Secretary of the council, James Faleke.

Lalong also applauded the President Muhammadu Buhari for his unflinching support for APC presidential candidate throughout the electioneering campaign

Recall that Buhari had presided over the unveiling of the presidential campaign council at the State House in Abuja on October 21 with National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, APC governors and other political stakeholders in attendance.

In Saturday’s statement, the Plateau State governor also appreciated all the members of the PCC and supporters of the party for working assiduously for the resounding victory of the president-elect.

He said, “Since the campaign council began in September 2022, we have witnessed an unprecedented, relentless, and engaging mobilisation of our members nationwide and in the diaspora towards securing the majority popular votes for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential ticket. The journey has been a worthy one with our hard-won victory. The credit goes to all our members particularly, the leaders and members of the various campaign directorates.

“We would like to express our deepest appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), for his unwavering support and leadership throughout the campaign. We could not have achieved this level of success without his single-mindedness, commitment, and forthrightness.

“However, we have concluded that it is in the best interest of the campaign and its stakeholders for us to dissolve our council with immediate effect.

“This has become necessary to retune us towards the May 29, 2023, inauguration of the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. The process of transitioning into a new era of Renewed Hope is underway and all our energies and activities must reflect the principles underlying this process.

“We hope that you will all continue to stay involved in Nigeria’s political process and to advocate for issues that you believe in. Our democracy is stronger when we all participate in the political process with patriotism.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank you once again for your support, dedication, and hard work”, the statement said in part.