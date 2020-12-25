APC faults Magnus Abe’s suspension by Rivers state chapter

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted the suspension of Magnus Abe, a former senator, by the party’s caretaker committee in Rivers state.

The caretaker committee led by Isaac Ogbobula, chairman of the caretaker committee, recently announced Abe’s suspension at a press conference in Port Harcourt.

Igo Aguma, a former acting chairman of Rivers APC; Livingstone Nweche, former spokesperson of the party in Rivers, and Wogu Boms, a former Rivers commissioner of justice, were also suspended by the committee loyal to Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation.

In a letter dated December 23 and addressed to Ogbobula, Dare Oketade, head of legal services of the ruling party, said the purported suspension was not done in accordance with the party’s constitution.

Oketade said the national leadership of the party led by Mai Mala Buni, Yobe governor and caretaker chairman, is focused on reconciling aggrieved members.

“The party has noted with concern the spate of suspensions and counter suspensions within the Rivers state chapter of our party,” he said.

“I have been directed by the national chairman, H.E. Governor Mai Mala Buni to remind you of your core mandate as the state caretaker committee chairman in Rivers state which is to reconcile all persons and accommodate all shades of interests no matter how variant they may be.

“The national secretariat of the party has reviewed the purported suspension of several members of the party in Rivers state as having not been in accordance with the procedures as set out by the constitution of our party views.

“Therefore the purported suspension of several party members including Senator Magnus Abe, who is a revered leader of the party in Rivers state is not in accordance with the provisions of the party’s constitution and a distraction on the national leadership of the party, which is focused on the reconciliation of members of the party and rebuilding of the party from bottom up.

“It is upon my further instruction to advise that all media brickbats with relation to the suspensions and counter suspensions are suspended forthwith and efforts are taken to assist the south-south reconciliation committee headed by Chief John Odigie Oyegun in its efforts to reconcile all warring members of the party in Rivers state.”