APC Governorship Candidate kicks off campaign in Abia

Ikechi Emenike, an APC candidate for governor in Abia State, claims that as soon as his campaign gets underway, his message of freedom will be heard in every corner of the state.

In a meeting at Umukabia Okpuala, in the Umuahia North Local Government, Emenike reportedly revealed this, adding that the campaign council will be made up of no fewer than 700 people chosen from all 184 wards in the state.

The liberation struggle I am leading is divinely ordained to put Abia on the path of real progress, so I urge party leaders and stakeholders to maintain their winning mentality, he stated.

“God has watered the field on which we planted in Abia, and we are now anticipating the arrival of our crop of victory in 2023.

In actuality, we are standing firmly on ground. No one should be disturbed by the distractions because we are on the right track.

In her speech, Rev. Gloria Akara, the APC deputy governorship candidate, urged Abia APC leaders and members to adopt Emenike’s plan to improve the state.

“High Chief Emenike sincerely desires to alter Abia’s historical story. I perceive success; I anticipate success. Our goal this season is to improve Abia alongside him.