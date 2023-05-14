APC releases Tinubu, Shetima pre-inauguration photographs

By
Friday Ajagunna
-
0
Tinubu, Shettima's official photographs
Tinubu, Shettima's official photographs

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the official pre-inauguration photographs of the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima ahead of the May 29th inauguration.

The photographs  were shared via Twitter Saturday, by Tinubu’s spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

Onanuga confirmed that the Presidential Transition Council for Tinubu approved the photographs.

“Pre-inauguration official photographs approved by Presidential Transition Council for President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President elect Senator Kashim Shettima,” Onanuga tweeted.

