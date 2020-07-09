APC screens Akeredolu, Iji, Kekemeke, Adelami, others

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was on Wednesday screened ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary slated for July 20. He is one of the 12 aspiring for the ticket.

Also screened are: Amb. Olusola Iji, Chief Odimayo Okunjimi, Chief Olayide Adelaml, Chief Isaac Kekemeke and Chief Olusola Oke.

Those billed for screening today are: lfeoluwa Oyedele, Olajumoke Anifowoshe, Awodeyi Akinsehinwa, Akinola Colinus, Olubukola Olarogba, Okunola Adetula, Dr. Segun Abraham and Dr. Nathaniel Adojutelegan

Akeredolu in a Facebook post commended the process and the committee members. “I have just undergone screening by my party @OfficialAPCNg. Members of the committee were thorough, scrutinising all documents among other questions. I believe the party made excellent choices of the committee members. Very professional and courteous”.

It was learnt on Wednesday that the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) has settled for indirect mode of primary.

A senior party official, who spoke in confidence said that the Caretaker Committee resolved to stick to the mode of primary adopted and conveyed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the former National Working Committee led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

It was learnt that the decision to stick to the mode of primary was reached by the CEONCPC on Sunday at a meeting in Asokoro, Abuja, where it was resolved that the party should stick to the mode earlier adopted.

A source at the meeting said that the Caretaker Committee had its hand tied due to the constitutional provision that mandates political parties to notify INEC of the mode of primary 21 days before the conduct of the party primary.

The source said: “The Caretaker Committee had to settle for the indirect primary in view of the time. From Sunday when the Caretaker met, the party had less than 21 days to the July 20 primary and in order not to fall short of INEC’s rule, the Caretaker Committee resolved to adopt the mode earlier conveyed to INECby the former NWC”.

“We have adopted the letter Oshiomhole wrote to INEC. The caretaker committee does not want to tamper with that arrangement,” an official said.