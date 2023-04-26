Appeal court president orders relocation of Ebonyi election tribunal to Abuja

Monica Dongban-Mensem, president of the court of appeal, has directed that the Ebonyi election petition tribunal be relocated to the federal capital territory (FCT).

The development means that petitions on the March 18 governorship and house of assembly elections in Ebonyi will now be heard in Abuja.

Nyior Sekulla, secretary of the tribunal, announced the development in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital, on Wednesday.

Sekulla said the tribunal office at the Ebonyi state judiciary headquarters in Abakaliki has been shut down owing to the directive.

“In compliance with the HPCA directives, the petitioners, counsel to parties and general public are hereby informed via this medium that, the EPT sitting here in Abakaliki thereby cease to operate in Abakaliki,” the statement reads.

“Therefore, in compliance with the HPCA directives, the petitioners, Counsel to parties and general public is hereby informed via this medium that, the EPT sitting in Abakaliki thereby cease operate in Ebonyi at April 26.

“Fillings of processes taking of proceedings among other, shall henceforth continue at Abuja. Our contact remains same for further enquiries please.”