Appeal Court upholds Doguwa’s reelection

The Court of Appeal Kano Division on Friday upheld the reelection of Alhassan Ado Doguwa as House of Representatives member representing Doguwa/Tudun-Wada Federal Constituency.

The appellate court struck out the appeal filed by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and its candidate Air Commodore Salisu Yusha’u (retired), saying the appeal lacks merit.

The court described the petition by the NNPP and its candidate as “frivolous” as asked the opposition party to pay to APC and its candidate the sum of N200,000 as damages.

The NNPP candidate had asked the court to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from conducting the Rerun Election in the state that threw the House Majority Leader as winner of the election.

NNPP also approached the court to withdraw the Certificate of Return already issued to Alhassan Ado Doguwa as legitimate winner of the poll. The Court of Appeal on Friday dismissed all the NNPP’s submissions.

In its verdict on Friday by Justice Goerge Mbaba, the Court affirmed the decision of the Tribunal and struck out the Appeal by the NNPP case for lack of merit and jurisdiction.

Justice Mbaba further dismissed the NNPP and its candidate’s prayer to restrain INEC from issuing a Certificate of Return to Alhassan Doguwa.

“Salisu Yusha’u and NNPP will hereby pay the respondents, Alhassan Ado, and APC the sum of N200,000 as a cost for filing a frivolous petition,” Justice Goerge Mbaba said.