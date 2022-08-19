Applause as Kalu tours Ohafia communities to ascertain impact of projects, others

Communities in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia North in Abia State erupt in cheers, on Wednesday, as scores of residents converged on their respective wards to host the Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, as he visited to give account of his stewardship during his tenure at the Senate.

The high-spirited residents in response to his legislative impact assessment tour assembled in carnival-like forms to welcome him and his team as they arrived in their various communities.

Accompanying Kalu to the town hall engagements were the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Film Corporation, Chidia Maduekwe; Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission, Maduka Ukaegbu; former speaker of Abia House of Assembly, Arua Arunsi, among others.

Communities visited included Okon-Aku Ohafia, Asaga Ohafia, Abia Ohafia and Akanu Ohafia.

In each community, Kalu’s procession was heralded by a rousing ovation presided by leaders and notable stakeholders, including President General of Okon-Aku, Kalu Umeh; Emmanuel Kalu Onugu, the Ezieogo of Asaga and Ezieogo Okerekeji, the Mba Odo, Odu Ugwuonyirie Gbe Mbazu.

At Okon-Aku, Kalu’s first port of call, the former governor enumerated the list of projects executed for the community as captured in the 2019-2021 appropriation bill.

He promised to rehabilitate the now abandoned Asaga, Okon-Aku, Ama Nde Ibe, Amuma, Ufiele link roads which was constructed under his administration as governor 23 years ago.

According to Kalu, the ongoing town hall meetings should not be misconstrued for a political campaign but rather a town hall meeting to engage the community on their basic needs and give a report to the people on his Senate activities. The need to foster peace and eschew violence was also stressed by the senator.

“I embarked on this tour to meet and also know how you are faring with regards to what I have been able to do for you people. We must strive to live in peace, and we can achieve that by forgiving one another. Violence does not pay, we have more to gain when we live in peace and it’s the duty of everyone, regardless of age or status to ensure we achieve peace in our various communities.”

President General of Abia Ohafia Community Development Association, Peter Eke Onoh, appreciated the visit and praised him for the developmental projects.

“He has built the road to a certain stage. The third phase is what we are pleading with him to complete. Without him, we don’t have roads, without him, we don’t even see light,” Onoh said.

He also pleaded for his assistance to fully restore electricity to the community after a heavy downpour.

According to Onoh, 20 electricity poles recently collapsed, causing a blackout in the community. He said about N5 million what needed to complete the ongoing restoration efforts being put in place by the community for the power supply.

From Okon-Aku, Kalu and his entourage proceeded to Asaga Ohafia where he was hosted by the town’s council chiefs at the village square presided by Ezeogo of Asaga Ohafia.

Onugu thanked Kalu for living up to the expectations of his constituents through provision of infrastructure which no legislator had ever provided since the existence of the community.

The traditional ruler noted that the only existing infrastructures were those built by Kalu during his tenure as governor and now as a senator. On behalf of the community Onugu pledged their support to the second term Senate bid of Kalu.

Minutes after the reception, Kalu headed to the public town hall where he was welcomed by a jubilant crowd of women and youth groups.

At the Asaga community hall, Kalu who earlier described himself as the ‘working tool of God’, said plans to enhance the development of Ohafia would never be jettisoned.

He also encouraged the residents to remain hopeful stating that the era of free education which he implemented as governor would return.

At Akanu Ohafia while appreciating Kalu for his achievements, the community pleaded with the senator to assist with funds to fence the newly approved school sited in the area.

Responding, Kalu said works would begin on the completed Akanu road to be extended to the Abia community road which is also currently undergoing construction.

A major climax of the legislative engagement was the presentation of farm produce of food items by the Bianko Women Age Grade to Kalu.