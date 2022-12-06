APPROVAL OF HIJAB: MURIC THANKS TINUBU, LASG

The Lagos State Government (LASG) yesterday issued an official circular that formally approved the use of hijab in all Lagos schools. This was a sequel to the appeal made yesterday by an Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to intervene in the hijab affair in Lagos State.

Consequently, MURIC has expressed gratitude to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and others for their role in facilitating the issuance of the circular.

The statement reads:

“Sequel to the appeal made by our organization yesterday, the Lagos State Government (LASG) has issued an official circular which formally approved the use of hijab in all Lagos schools.

“It will be recalled that the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), appealed yesterday to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to wade into the delay in the enforcement of the Supreme Court judgment on hijab in Lagos State schools.

“MURIC expresses profound appreciation to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for rising to the occasion. We also thank the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for giving the final approval. Both the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Okunola, and the Commissioner of Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, for their constructive engagement which eventually led to the fruitful outcome.

“Equally worthy of mention are those who were involved in high-level diplomatic consultations behind the scene in the past 48 hours towards resolving the impasse. This resulted in treating the matter with military dispatch and the emergence of the circular within 24 hours. We are very grateful to them.

“MURIC congratulates the Muslim lawyers Association of Nigeria (MULAN), the Lagos Muslim Community, and the entire Muslim Ummah who have shared our concerns over the years for the issuance of this historic circular.

“With this new development, MURIC pledges to double its pursuance of the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as the second tenure goal of Governor Sanwo-Olu. We call on all Islamic organizations in the country and all lovers of good governance to join hands with us in ensuring that these two goals become fait accompli.”