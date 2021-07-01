Army arrests ‘ISWAP member running logistics for group’ in Ogun

The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation AWATSE have arrested one Ibrahim Musa, a suspected member of the Islamic States in West Africa Province (ISWAP), in Sango Otta area of Ogun state.

Briefing journalists about the operations of the armed forces between June 18 and June 30, Bernard Onyeuko, acting director of defence media operation, said the arrest was made during standing patrols and raid operations at strategic areas in the Majidun area of the state where Musa was apprehended.

According to him, an intelligence report revealed that Musa was on a mission to Lagos to acquire certain items for ISWAP’s operations in Maiduguri.

Onyeuko said the troops had also sustained operational activities to forestall activities of vandals on NNPC pipelines at Gaun, Akute, Wawa I and II and Magbaro areas.

He said in another development, the troops, acting on intelligence, arrested one Oyeshola Saheed, for illegal oil bunkering activity at Alimosho NNPC pipeline.

“However, he named one Mr Akanbi as the sponsor and financier of bunkering activities in the area. Both vehicles and equipment used for their operations were recovered and handed over to the appropriate agency for necessary action.”

He said Lucky Irabor, the chief of defence staff, had earlier engaged with retired military generals in the south-west as part of his non-kinetic engagements.

He said the interaction was part of efforts aimed at tracing the root causes of security challenges in the country and to tap from the wealth of experience and knowledge of the retired officers and other stakeholders.