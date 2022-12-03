As nationwide distribution begins on December 12, INEC announces the final day for PVC collection.

The process and dates for collecting Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) around the country have been made public by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The INEC’s Commissioner for Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Keyamo, announced that nationwide PVC collection will begin on December 12 and go until January 22, 2023.

Following a management meeting of the commission on Friday, Okoye delivered the pronouncement.

“The collection of PVCs will take place between Monday, December 12, 2022, and Sunday, January 22, 2023, at all 774 of the Commission’s local government offices across the Federation.”

“Additionally, the Commission decided to delegate PVC collection to the 8,809 Registration Areas/Wards from January 6 through 15, 2023. After the 15th of January 2023, the exercise will revert to the Local Government Offices of the Commission until the 22nd of January 2023,” he said.

All registered voters, including those who took part in the just-completed Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), can pick up their PVCs from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm every day, including Saturdays and Sundays, according to Okoye.

“All RECs and Electoral Officers (EOs) have been instructed to call a meeting with the key stakeholders in their States and Local Government Areas, including traditional and religious leaders, civil society organizations, community-based organizations, and the media to brief them on the procedures for collecting PVCs in order to educate the public and ensure a smooth election.

The INEC spokesperson stated that “complaints about registrants’ PVCs or the PVC collection procedure for quick redress have also been directed to set up assistance desks by RECs and EOs.”