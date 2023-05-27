At valedictory dinner, Osinbajo thanks God for surviving 2 near air crashes

He stated this Friday evening in his remarks at a valedictory dinner organised in his honour by the staff of the Office of the Vice President (OVP).

The Vice President was accompanied to the dinner by his wife, Her Excellency, Dolapo Osinbajo, whom the VP described as “my most potent weapon.”

According to him, “I’m honoured to have worked with such incredible people; everyone put in exceptional hard work. I personally interviewed most of you that worked with me. I wanted people who had a heart for this country, a genuine love and concern about the progress of this nation.

“Eight years have gone by very quickly, I must say. Here we are today a few days to the inauguration. There are many great experiences, great things that have happened and I’m glad we’ve come this far.”

Commending the OVP staff for their dedication and patriotism – while highlighting the selfless service of his Police and Security Details, civil servants, his Chief of Staff, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, and Special Assistants among others, Prof. Osinbajo expressed gratitude to everyone for their support throughout the eight years of the Buhari administration.

He was also presented with gifts at the dinner event including hand written valedictory notes from staff members.

The Vice President, in a statement Saturday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, commended the Deputy Chief of Staff Ade Ipaye, a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State (2011 to 2015), for his loyalty, dedication and brilliant service.

In his remarks, Prof. Osinbajo also noted that the Nigeria’s story, despite the challenges, is one filled with hope, courage, triumphs and the incredible talents and potential of its people, for a better future.

With a thankful heart, the VP also recalled how God saved him and 11 others with him from the helicopter crash on February 2, 2019, in Kogi State.

He also recalled a similar chopper forced landing in Gwagwalada in June 2018. Then, the chopper conveying him and members of his “Main Party” from the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, made a forceful landing a few seconds after take-off.

“I’m truly grateful to the Almighty God,” the VP said.

Earlier Friday afternoon, the Vice President, at the Presidential Villa, had gone round on a farewell visit to the respective offices of the staff in the Office of the Vice President.