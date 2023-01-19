Atiku hails Makinde as PDP campaigns in Ibadan

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar says he would make south western Nigeria the nation’s industrial hub if elected president come February 25.

The former vice president made this known while speaking at the PDP Presidential campaign at the in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

This is as the Governor of the state, Seyi Makinde, who is a member of the G-5, a group of aggrieved governors on the platform of PDP shunned the rally in Ibadan.

While appealing to the state to go out enmass to vote for all PDP candidates in the coming election, Atiku, thanked the state governor, Seyi Makinde for creating an enabling environment and providing the needed support for the peaceful rally.

According to him, South West is going to be a business centre, that’s why in our economic programs, we are committed to making sure that industrialization of the south west is achieved and has the support of the federal government.

“We will also make sure we take control of our security situation so that there is peace, law and order in every part of this country. These are commitments unlike the commitment of the APC in the last seven to eight years. They have failed in every areas of their commitment and you’re all key witnesses.

The national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu in his address said the PDP had a great dream for the country which occasioned the birth of PDP as the adopted name for the party noting that the party was gradually bringing the dreams to bear before APC came and disrupted it.

He advised all aggrieved members including the G-5 Governors led by Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike to return to the party to collectively salvage the nation out of it’s present challenges.