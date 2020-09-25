Atletico Madrid sign Luis Suarez from Barcelona on two-year deal

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of striker Luis Suarez from La Liga rivals Barcelona.

The Uruguay international signed a two-year contract with the club on Friday after passing his medical.

The 33-year-old joined Barca from Liverpool in 2014, winning the Champions League title in his first season in Spain.

Suarez also helped Barca to four league titles, scoring 198 goals in 283 appearances for the club.

Atleti have paid a nominal fee of no more than 6m euros for Suarez, the third highest goalscorer in Barcelona’s history.

Barca paid £74m to sign Suarez from Liverpool but their new coach Ronald Koeman told the Uruguayan last month that he was not in his plans.

The former Ajax striker had agreed a move to Italian champions Juventus but the deal fell through because of passport issues.

Suarez wiped away tears at a news conference on Thursday as he bade farewell to Barca.