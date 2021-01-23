Attacks on Fulanis in south-west may trigger another civil war – ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum(ACF) has called on the federal government and south-west governors to act swiftly and stop the attacks on Fulani communities in the region.

Some houses and vehicles were set ablaze in Igangan, Ibarapa local government area of Oyo state when protesters attacked settlements inhabited by Fulani groups.

The incident took place after Sunday Adeyemo, a youth leader better known as Sunday Igboho, addressed his supporters in Ibarapa on Friday after a 7-day eviction notice served on herdsmen.

Reacting in a statement by Emmanuel Yawe, its national publicity secretary, the ACF said such act can cause social upheaval that may destabilise the country.

The forum said the 1960s civil war started with such attacks, while urging the government to be proactive and stop “history from repeating itself”.

“The Arewa Consultative Forum this morning received reports of an attack by Yoruba Youths on Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, the Serki Fulani in Oyo State,” the statement read.

“In the reports, he was attacked and driven out of his house, eleven cars and his house burnt with his family members now living in the bush.

“There are allegations that one Sunday Igboho an agitator for Oodua Republic and who issued an ultimatum giving Fulani people seven days to leave Yorubaland is the instigator of the attack.

“The most disturbing aspect of the attack is the allegation that the security agents who were earlier warned about its imminence stood by helplessly as the attack was carried out.

“The ACF is worried about this trend and calls on the Federal and State Governments in the South West to move quickly to avert a social upheaval that may destabilize the whole country.

“We recall that the civil war in the 60’s started with attacks and counter-attacks like this. The governments must be proactive and stop history from repeating itself.

“Those who carried out these attacks must be apprehended and the due process of the law allowed to take its course.

“If this is not done there maybe counter attacks in the north and the country will be up in flames. The authorities must act. The ACF is very worried and calls on them to act fast.”

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, had countered Igboho, saying his administration will not accept the issuance of ultimatums to any group of persons.

Makinde had asked the police to arrest those fomenting trouble under the guise of protecting the interest of Yoruba people.

Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), has ordered the arrest of Igboho over the quit notice he issued to the herdsmen.