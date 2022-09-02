Attending Church programmes has nothing to do with politics — Obi replies Okowa

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has been described as uncharitable, the reports credited to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa accusing him of dragging the Church into politics for the sole reason that he attends Church programs. Obi spoke through his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Valentine Obienyem.

In a release made available to the Press, Obienyem said that it was on record that Obi attended programmes he was invited to, including those organized by the churches. He asked “Should Obi start shunning Church events because of politics, even when we know that since leaving office in 2014, Obi has visited over 1,000 schools and hospitals owned by the churches, offering them all manner of support for the upgrade of their schools and hospitals that serve the citizens of Nigeria.

Obienyem, while cautioning against bringing the name of the Church into disrepute, said that those doing such were those linking genuine actions of patriots to politics, even when it was unnecessary.

Obienyem, who also said that the reference to politics was unnecessary because electioneering had not started, disagreed with Okowa on distinguishing those to be reached out to or not, saying: “Why would Okowa suggest that it is wrong for anybody to reach out to the churches? Is this not contemptuous of churches? Everybody is affected by the bad governance in the country and should expectedly be involved in the efforts to enthrone good governance. He should be told about the difference between being politically aware and getting involved in active politics,” Obienyem said.

He suspected that very soon they would start to criminalize the encounter Obi is having with Nigerians in Diaspora.

Assuring Nigerians that Obi would not get tired of preaching to Nigerians about good governance and the need for the people of Nigeria to take back their country, Obienyem called on other patriots to join in the crusade rather than wishing people to keep quiet so that the status quo would remain the same.