Avoid do or die politics, MURIC tells politicians

As Nigerian Muslims join their counterparts to mark this year’s birthday (Maolud an-Nabiyy) of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), a Nigerian human rights group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has appealed to politicians to avoid ‘do or die’ politics.

This was made known in a Maolud message released by the group’s leader, Professor Ishaq Akintola, on Tuesday, 19th October, 2021.

“The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) felicitates with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Sa‘ad Abubakar, the Nigerian Muslim community as well as all Nigerian citizens and foreigners on the occasion of the 2021 (1443 AH) anniversary of the birth of the noblest man that ever lived, Muhammad the son of Abdullahi (SAW).

“We seize the opportunity of this august occasion to appeal to Nigerian politicians to eschew ‘do or die’ politics. The body language of our politicians in recent time is not encouraging, particularly after the recent party congresses held all over the country. Desperation, greed and avarice is still boldly written on the foreheads of our politicians.

“It cuts across the political parties. Parallel congresses are held in almost all of the states and in almost all the parties. The exercise so far manifests gross desertification of the spirit of sportsmanship, statesmanship, patriotism and sacrifice.

“Why are ex-governors breathing down the necks of sitting governors? Where is the spirit of living and letting live? What did the ex-governors forget in the state houses? Whatever achievement or failure registered during the tenure of a former governor is his own story and score card.

“No ex-governor has the right to take more than one ‘last look at the Moor’. Cast your last look at the government house as you pack your belongings out of it at the end of your tenure and wish your successor well. Unfortunately the reverse is the case as most of our ex-governors fight tooth and nail to retain control of the political architecture of the states.

“Worse still, gunmen are hired to disrupt political gatherings. The fact that our politicians still believe in thuggery and hooliganism as a means of settling scores and achieving their political ambitions indicate that we are still playing Stone Age politics.

“MURIC charges Nigerian politicians to learn from Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the master of the arts of persuasion and dialogue. Though he lived as a fugitive in Makkah for several years, he returned to liberate the city from the clutches of his oppressors without a single sword leaving the scabbard.

“Though a complete alien in Madinah, its inhabitants welcomed him with pomp and pageantry. Nigerian politicians will disarm their opponents without firing a single shot if only they will emulate this great man, Muhammad. We therefore challenge our politicians to find time to learn about him. We have no iota of doubt that the Nigerian political architecture will never be the same again if they can do so.”