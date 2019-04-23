Baba Suwe not dead, says Latin

Popular Yoruba artiste, Bolaji Amusan, otherwise known as Latin, has debunked rumours of the death of his colleague, Baba Suwe, in America.

Reports had been trending on social media of the purported death of Baba Suwe, whose real name is Babatunde Omidina.

Latin said in a video he posted on Instagram that the report was nothing but fake news.

“Baba Suwe is presently in America for treatment. He is hale, alive and healthy. I thank you all for your concern,” he said.

Omidina has flown out of the country a few weeks ago over an undisclosed illness.

Omidina had told a national tabloid in 2018 that “I am diabetic. As a result of that, my blood sugar level usually fluctuates but things are normal now. There was a time when I could not even talk. Very soon though, everybody will see me in another dimension in a movie.”