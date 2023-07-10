Badagry Accident: Sanwo-Olu sympathises with victims’ families

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed sadness over the auto accident that claimed the lives of no fewer than 14 persons at Agemowo axis, along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway in Lagos on Sunday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message signed and issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, sympathised with the immediate families of the victims of the accident.

A commercial bus (Mazda) with registration number MUS 411 XU carrying 19 passengers and coming from Lagos, collided with a truck registration with registration number AKM 926YQ, coming from Badagry on Sunday. The accident led to the death of about 14 people while about nine persons sustained injuries.

Governor Sanwo-Olu prayed that God will grant the families and friends of the accident victims fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of an auto accident that occurred at the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, which claimed the lives of some people, including a four-month-old baby. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.

“This is a very sober time for us as a government, and while we acknowledge God as the giver of life, the one who determines every man’s destiny, it saddens us when we experience incidents like this.

“The death of a loved one is usually very painful. On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I sympathise with the immediate families, friends and associates of the victims of the auto accident. We prayed that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”