Bago declares war on drug dealers, orders confiscation, demolition of buildings

Any building involved in the sale of drugs or housing group of people selling drugs would be confiscated and demolished, Niger Governor Umar Mohammed Bago has declared.

Bago gave the marching order while donating 20 operational vehicles to security operatives to curb crimes in the Minna metropolis at the Government House in Minna.

According to the Governor, the order is in line with the administration’s zero tolerance for drugs and other criminalities.

“I am giving you a matching order from this point to go after the hoodlums and bring them to book. If anybody is found selling drugs, his building should be confiscated and demolished.

“This is intended to flush out the hoodlums and criminal elements within the metropolis in particular and the state as a whole and again we have realized that a lot of drug trafficking and drug-related issues are happening in Minna and therefore anybody that is warehousing drug dealers or cartel in his premises is at his own risk,” he stated.

Bago said that the vehicles would go a long way in curbing the security challenges in the capital saying that the security agencies should make effective use of the vehicles to address insecurity within Minna.

The Commissioner of Police, Ogundele Ayodeji while accepting the operational vehicles said that it would go a long way to aid their work in ensuring the safety of lives and property of the citizenry.

According to the Governor, out of the 20 operational vehicles branded “Operation Flush”, 12 would be given to the Nigeria Police, while State Security Service (SSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) will have two each.

The Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Hunters Group, and Anti-Drug Committee (ADC) received one each.