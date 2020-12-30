Bakare, Fani-Kayode settle differences over ‘Tinubu sermon’

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church in Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare, and a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, have settled their differences caused by a sermon delivered by Bakare wherein he praised a former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu.

Bakare had in a sermon last week, lambasted Tinubu’s critics and praised the former governor’s political sagacity.

He had said, “I have a word for those Yoruba rancorous elements, noisemakers that have not achieved as much as Asiwaju Tinubu has achieved, but are always querying and worrying themselves about his ancestry.

“Those who are envious of Mr. Tinubu and those who desire to take his power slot should stop their useless talk about him, and busy themselves with what can add value to society.”

However, Fani-Kayode had in a scathing article titled, ‘Who is Squeezing Bakare’s Balls?’, alleged that Bakare was blackmailed by Tinubu’s camp to deliver the sermon or risk being exposed for something he did in 1990.

However, Bakare took issue with Fani-Kayode’s article and it was on the verge of escalating.

But Fani-Kayode said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that they had been able to settle their differences.

The former minister thanked Ovation Magazine Publisher, Dele Momodu, and the Spokesman for the Yoruba Summit Group, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, for the role they played in the reconciliation.

He added, “I just concluded a three-way conversation with Pastor Tunde Bakare and Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, spokesman of the Yoruba Summit Group.

“We clarified all issues and put the matter behind us. My respect for Pastor Bakare remains high. I thank Mogaji and Chief Dele Momodu for their intervention.”