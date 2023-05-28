Banji Akintoye disowns Yoruba nation agitators who hijacked radio station, says ‘our struggle is peaceful’

Banji Akintoye, the leader of Ilana Omo Oodua, says his Yoruba group has no relationship with the persons who hijacked the Radio Nigeria, Amuludun FM station, in Ibadan.

It had been earlier reported that five suspected Yoruba nation agitators were arrested for allegedly hijacking the radio station in the Oyo state’s capital.

The suspects were said to have invaded the radio station at about 5:30 am on Sunday.

They were reported to have stopped the programme and started making their own broadcast with comments like “Oodua Nation has come to stay”, “Yoruba no more under the Federal Republic of Nigeria” and “United Nations will soon declare Oodua Nation”.

The suspects were later arrested by security operatives.

Reacting to the incident, Akintoye, in a statement by Olatunde Amusat, a media aide, said the struggle of his Yoruba group for a separate nation has been peaceful.

Akintoye added that Ilana Omo Oodua had repeatedly warned the group to stop their criminal activities.

“Our attention has been drawn to the activities of a group led by a woman, who claimed to be running a totally different agenda for Yoruba emancipation,” he said.

“The group has been engaging again and again in criminal activities. The group has been warned repeatedly but has refused to change.

“We have written a 34-page manual to guide our followers and all Yoruba people about the peaceful and law-abiding, self-determination struggle.

“We have written to the outgoing President of Nigeria and UN secretary-general about our legitimate demand for self-determination for our Yoruba nation.

“We have emphasised to everyone that our struggle is peaceful and law abiding.” “We have emphasised to everyone that our struggle is peaceful and law abiding.”