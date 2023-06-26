Bassey Otu suspends operations of resort after Calabar boat mishap

Bassey Otu, governor of Cross River, has ordered the suspension of cruise operations and other activities at the Marina Resort after a boat accident.

Five persons were reported dead while three medical students were declared missing, after the speed boat capsized in Calabar.

The accident occurred on Saturday while the boat was en route to Oron in Akwa Ibom state.

Twenty persons, including 14 medical students, reportedly boarded the boat at the resort in Calabar.

Eleven of the victims were rescued.

The governor had earlier ordered an investigation into the boat mishap.

In a statement by Emmanuel Ogbeche, his chief press secretary, Otu asked the state ministry of transport to immediately go through the safety standards and conditions of all boats operating in the Calabar waterways.

“All cruise operations and other activities at the Marina Resort are hereby suspended immediately until further notice,” the statement reads.

“Operators of cruise boats and management of the state’s Tourism Bureau are directed to attend a meeting in the office of the Secretary to the State Government on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

“Besides the cruise boat operations, the State Ministry of Transport is to immediately cross check the safety standards and conditions of all boats operating in Calabar waterways.”

The governor also appealed to the police to speed up their investigations and prosecute those culpable.

Speaking with NAN, Ejim Egba, national president of the Nigeria Medical Students Association (NiMSA), accused the management of the resort of "negligence, incompetence and lackadaisical attitude".

He said the engine of the boat had gone off in the middle of the river, causing water to enter the boat which made it capsize.

“Factors that contributed to the mishap included a leaky boat, poor condition and integrity of the vests, poorly maintained engines resulting in the engine going off during the trip,” he said.

“Also, there was little or no supervision by Marina Resort management as well as poor regulation and monitoring.”