Bauchi Chief of Staff resigns

Bauchi State Chief of Staff, Abubakar Kari, has resigned his appointment. Kari, who was sworn in on June 10th, 2019, resigned voluntarily.

His resignation was contained in a media statement signed by the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, Sabi’u Baba, and made available to newsmen Monday evening.

The statement read in part, “Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the voluntary resignation of Abubakar Kari as Chief of Staff, Government House.

“The Governor thanked him for the selfless service rendered during his tenure as Chief Of Staff and wished him Allah’s guidance in his future endeavours.”

No reason was given for his sudden resignation as the Chief of Staff.

Meanwhile, the Governor also approved the appointment of Ladan Salihu as the new Chief of Staff, Government House, Bauchi.

Until his appointment, Ladan Salihu was the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry Of Information and Communications in the state.

His appointment was also contained in a separate media statement signed by the SSG and made available to newsmen on Monday.

The statement said that Salihu’s appointment was with immediate effect. Salihu was a former Director-General, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria.