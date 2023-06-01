Bawa wins SERVICOM Award for Quality Service

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa has received an award of distinction and quality service from SERVICOM. Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator/Chief Executive, SERVICOM who presented the award at a one-day stakeholders forum for Directors of Reforms, Nodal Officers, Public Relations Officers and CSOs aimed at sustaining service delivery enlightenment campaigns on the damaging effects of service failures, commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC for raising the bar in strengthening the service delivery campaign.

She said the award was given in recognition of the Executive Chairman’s dedication and support in achieving SERVICOM’s vision and mission.

The SERVICOM boss, advocated for policies to be implemented to ensure ordinary Nigerians feel the impact of good governance and citizens are better served while engaging participants on the need for synergy in realizing the dream of good governance at the forum.

Other Ministries, Departments and agencies recognized at the forum included the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Federal Road Safety Commission and the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

The award given to the EFCC Chairman is the latest by SERVICOM, which had last year recognized the EFCC as the best parastatal in service delivery in Nigeria, while Bawa was equally honoured as the second best Chief Executive for his commitment to improved and customer-focused service delivery