Bayern Munich set to make improved offer for Tottenham forward, Harry Kane

By
BBC
-
0
Harry Kaene
Harry Kaene

Bayern Munich are set to make an improved offer for Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane.

On Tuesday there were reports that Bayern made a £70m bid for the 29-year-old England captain but Tottenham sources denied it had been received.

The Bundesliga champions are now expected to launch a further bid and believe they can complete the transfer.

German newspaper Bild reported on Tuesday night that Kane had agreed personal terms with Bayern.

Kane is out of contract next summer and was wanted by Real Madrid earlier this summer, while Manchester United had also been interested.

He is Tottenham’s all-time record goalscorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances, having come through the club’s academy.

Previous articleArsenal make third bid worth £105m for West Ham midfielder, Declan Rice
Next articleSaudi Arabian side Al-Ahli sign Chelsea goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.