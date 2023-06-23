Beyonce donates £8,000 to struggling Nigerian in London

Award-winning American singer, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, popularly known as Beyonce, has donated £8,000 to a struggling Nigerian restaurant in North London.

Chuku’s, the restaurant in Tottenham run by brother and sister duo Emeka and Ifeyinwa Frederik, was at risk of closure due to rising energy bills.

The siblings were one of 10 winners to receive a grant from the music superstar.

As part of her Renaissance World Tour, the Halo hitmaker’s foundation BeyGOOD had pledged to donate a share of $1 million (£806,000) to ten businesses in cities around the world.

Chuku’s found themselves facing difficult times after launching during the pandemic.

Speaking after the win, Emeka said: “This grant couldn’t be more welcome. Chuku’s, like other restaurants that don’t have a financial reserve, has been battered by lockdowns and the cost of living crisis.

“Every day, we’re fighting to stay open to make it to our fourth birthday.

‘’This money will make that fight a little easier and allow us to continue celebrating Nigerian culture on Tottenham’s High Road for the time being.”

On her part, Ifeyinwa said: “I still can’t quite believe that Beyoncé has backed our restaurant – it feels a bit surreal.”

“We’d already felt her impact when she was in town and concertgoers chose Chuku’s for their pre-gig meal, but this is a whole other level.”