Biden speaks with Scholz, Macron and Sunak about Russian situation

U.S. President Joe Biden has exchanged views on the situation in Russia with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, according to the White House.

The partners reaffirmed their “unwavering support” for Ukraine, a U.S. government statement said.

Biden was also briefed in the morning by his national security team on developments in Russia, where a mercenary force is challenging the government.

Other attendees included U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and Secretaries of Defence and State Lloyd Austin, and Antony Blinken, the statement said.