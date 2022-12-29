Bigi Drinks Sponsors 4:30 Concert By DJ4Kerty, Delivers Ultimate Refreshment for Music Lovers in Lagos

Rite Foods’ Bigi soft drinks provided the maximum amount of refreshment to the thousands of young people and music lovers who descended on the Landmark Event Center for the 4:30 Concert by DJ4Kerty on Christmas Day 2022 to enjoy a mix of live music, food, chills, celebrity chats, networking, and games in Lagos.

An annual musical event called the 4:30 Concert by DJ4Kerty brings together visitors, musicians, and friends of celebrities for an unforgettable musical experience. Visitors, friends, and music fans may take in the urban jungle’s street cuisine, chill-out spots, and live performances by musicians whose tunes not only make you happy but also liven up the atmosphere already sparked by Naija’s ultimate refresher, Bigi beverages, the soft drinks for every occasion.

Rite Foods Limited, the company that makes Bigi drinks and is the official beverage sponsor of the music festival, says that its commitment to partnering with platforms that allow its many refreshing brands to connect with consumers and give them the flavor-infused refreshment they need to have fun at all times is reflected in its sponsorship of the event. Biola Aransiola, Traditional Marketing Lead, Rite Foods Limited.

“Music comes with a lot of exciting moments, rhythm, and vibes. The Bigi brand with its arrays of refreshing flavors is here to deliver the ultimate refreshment for every moment of fun for all the music lovers here,” she said.

Ms. Aransiola further stressed that the sponsorship demonstrates the firm’s commitment to the promotion of arts and entertainment activities for youths and fun seekers in the country.

DJ4KERTY, a Nigerian DJ, record producer, and songwriter who has been hosting the 4:30 concert since 2012, will be the host. He is the official DJ for well-known Afrobeat artists Davido and Zlatan, and he works with 30BG and Zanku Records.

With performances by DJ4kerty, Zlatan, Bellashmurda, Seyi Vibez, Lax, Lil Kesh, Ti Blaze, Poco lee, Small doctor, Qdot, Idowest, Dremo, and others, the concert was made more exciting, and fulfilling for the thousands of music lovers and customers who attended. Bigi drinks also contributed to the festive atmosphere.

With thirteen different varieties, Rite Foods’ Bigi Soft Drinks are Nigeria’s favorite line of cool soft drinks, providing consumers all throughout the nation with the ultimate in enjoyment. Bigi Soft Drinks is the ultimate refresher appropriate for a good time at all times, whether at work or during leisure, and they empower customers and fun-seekers to get the greatest refreshment required for a good time!