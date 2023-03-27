Bleaching cream abusers risk cancer, says NAFDAC

The agency spoke against the backdrop of a recent World Health Organisation (WHO) report, which found that nearly 77 percent of Nigerian women use skin-lightening products regularly.

NAFDAC raised the concern during the launch of the South-south zonal media sensitisation workshop on the dangers of bleaching creams and regulatory control on Monday in Port Harcourt.

The Director-General of the agency, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, who was represented by the Director of Chemical Evaluation and Research, Dr. Leonard Omokpariola, insisted that people, who continue to use and patronise bleaching creams and other related cosmetic products faced the risk of becoming susceptible to cancer.