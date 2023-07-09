Boko Haram commanders surrender to troops after ‘surviving ISWAP attack’

Malam Ali, a top Boko Haram commander, and Bunu Umar, his lieutenant, have reportedly surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Borno.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication, they surrendered following a raid of their hideouts in Bama LGA on July 5 by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

During the attack, the publication said, scores of the Boko Haram fighters — including their women and children — were killed.

Ali was said to have laid down his arms due to the fear of battlefield elimination.

Earlier in March, it was reported how the ISWAP group killed over 200 Boko Haram fighters during a clash around the Gudumbali area of Borno.

The ISWAP fighters had attacked hundreds of Boko Haram members and their families.

The insurgents who scampered for safety were displaced to Gwoza, Konduga, Mafa, Dikwa, Gajiram, and Lake Chad shores.

A military source told Zagazola Makama that the ISWAP fighters later intercepted fleeing Boko Haram fighters.