Boko Haram fighters attack four Borno villages in nine trucks

Residents have fled their homes as Boko Haram terrorists attacked four villages in the southern part of Borno State.

Local sources said the attack was ongoing as of Saturday night.

It was learnt that the insurgents rode in at least 9 Toyota Hilux vans, and they were first seen around Mandara Dirau at about 1pm.

The insurgents were said to have proceeded unchallenged through parts of villages identified as Debiro, Tashan Alade, Tirgitu, and Shaffa town shooting sporadically, looting food items, and setting houses ablaze.

Villages attacked are situated within Hawul and Shaffa local government areas of the state.

Terrified villagers were said to have hidden in nearby mountains, except for the old and the sick that were feared to be stuck in the mayhem.

For fear of attacks, farmers in remote villages resorted to storing their harvested food in rented stores at the local government headquarters of Biu Local Government.

The lawmaker representing Gombi Constituency, in the state House of Assembly, Japhet Kefas, has asked the military to halt a second attack being planned by Boko Haram on Garkida.