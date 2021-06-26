Boko Haram fighters reunite with ISWAP, swear allegiance to new leader

Some Boko Haram fighters have reunited with the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), the breakaway faction of the insurgent group.

The development comes a month after Abubakar Shekau, Boko Haram leader, was killed by ISWAP.

The Boko Haram leader was said to have killed himself with a bomb “when he observed that the ISWAP fighters wanted to capture him alive”.

ISWAP later accused Shekau of corruption.

In a new video released on Saturday, Boko Haram fighters were seen in alliance with those of ISWAP.

While chanting in Arabic, the fighters were seen placing their hands on each other’s shoulders.

They also swore allegiance to one of the fighters identified as Aba Ibrahim Al-Hashimiyil AlKhuraishi, whom they jointly appointed as their new leader.

The video further shows one of the insurgents thanking the new leader for bringing them together.

The insurgent could be heard saying both camps are now happy and united.

Other members also noted that it is time to come together and “fight the unbelievers”.

It is not yet clear if the insurgents who reunited with ISWAP are those loyal to Shekau.

ISWAP broke away from the Shekau-led Boko Haram five years ago over a leadership crisis.