Boko Haram kills humanitarian workers abducted in Borno

At least five humanitarian workers abducted in Borno state have been executed by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

The humanitarian workers were traveling from Maiduguri to Monguno, a town in the northern part of Borno, when they were ambushed by Boko Haram on June 29, 2020.

In a 34 seconds video, one of the insurgents who spoke in Hausa, said the humanitarian workers were executed for “working with the infidels”.

“This is a strong message to those who are being used by unbelievers to convert people to infidels… those who are working for the organisations of disbelievers,” one of the Boko Haram fighters said.

“You work for them to achieve their goals but they do not care about you that is the reason when we abducted you, they showed no care. We are calling on you to repent and turn to God.

“For those of you remaining, we will surely get you… we know the routes you follow. If you do not desist, you’ll end just like these people too.”

After speaking, five of the insurgents opened fire on the captives from a close range.

It is unclear when the victims were killed but the video was released on Wednesday.

Boko Haram has continued to wreak havoc in the north-east despite the claim of the government that the sect has been defeated.

On Tuesday, the senate had asked the service chiefs to step down because of widespread insecurity in the country.