Boko Haram not soldiers attacked Zulum’s convoy, says army

The Nigerian army says the attack on the convoy of Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno state, was carried out by members of Boko Haram.

Zulum’s convoy was attacked on Monday in Baga while on his way to some internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in Kukawa local government area of the state.

The attack was initially believed to have been carried out by Boko Haram insurgents but Zulum alleged sabotage on the part of the army, saying he was attacked by soldiers.

Reacting to the allegation when he featured on Channels Television, John Enenche, coordinator of defence media operations, said the attack was not an act of sabotage, insisting that it was perpetrated by Boko Haram.

According to him, the analysis carried out by the army proved that its officers were not involved in the attack.

“It was an allegation which needed to be proved. And also, I want to say that for such an allegation, it calls for worry on our part at the high command of which we went into action immediately. For you now to say sabotage, you gave superstar a baby to keep for you and you’re saying that somebody can kill that baby is a strong accusation,” Enenche said.

“We investigated it immediately and the strategic level is cleared of that; operational level cleared of that, tactical level, cleared of that. Now from the basics, I was interested and I took a cursory look. We analysed the video, the scenery. Even from the gunshots, the way it all played out, you will discover from the sound of the gunshots, it is not the conventional weapons that we use.

“Now, it comes to doubt because, from our training, you could tell the sound of a gun. And of course, if you have operated with an enemy for some time, we call it enemy habit.

“From the analysis, it was purely that of the enemies in that area, the Boko Harams. From the tactics, and from the manoeuvres exhibited, it was theirs. And from the search conducted, it was theirs. So, our fears were allayed after 48 hours. So, I can confidently tell the public that it was not anything sabotage.”

Enenche also said contrary to public opinion, the army is not short of officers or arms.