Bolu Akin-Olugbade, billionaire businessman, dies of COVID-19

Bolu Akin-Olugbade, billionaire businessman, has died from COVID-19 complications.

According to family sources, the socialite died on Wednesday at an isolation facility in Lagos.

He was born on April 2, 1956, to the family of late Babatunde Akin-Olugbade, Balogun of Owu and a wealthy businessman.

Bolu holds the traditional title of the aare ona-kankanfo of Owu kingdom.

He was a lawyer and his business interest include property development, construction, manufacturing, logistics, distribution, maritime and offshore services and investment banking.

He attended Corona School, King’s College, Lagos and London University.

Akin-Olugbade had his master’s degree in law at University of California and obtained his doctorate degree in company law at Cambridge University.

In a Twitter post, Gbenga Adeyinka, a popular comedian, mourned the deceased.

“Haaaaaaaaaa! Death Why? EGBON REST IN PEACE. Bolu Akin-Olugbade, son of Chief Babatunde Akin-Olugbade, Balogun of Owu, the traditional Prime Minister. RIP @ Lagos, Nigeria,” he wrote.