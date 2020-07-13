Bournemouth boost survival hopes with stunning win over Leicester

Bournemouth came from behind to thrash 10-man Leicester City and boost their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

In a calamitous two minutes, the Foxes threw away a 1-0 lead as Junior Stanislas scored from the spot, Dominic Solanke put the hosts in front and Caglar Soyuncu was sent off.

The Foxes defender kicked Callum Wilson as Bournemouth celebrated their second goal.

Jamie Vardy had put the visitors ahead with his 23rd goal of the season and Leicester looked in control.

But Kasper Schmeichel blasted a goal kick at team-mate Wilfred Ndidi, who then brought Wilson down in the box and Stanislas converted.

Moments later, Solanke fired the hosts in front and Leicester found themselves a man down after Soyuncu’s reaction.

A shot from Stanislas found the net via a big deflection off Jonny Evans and Solanke scored his second to give the Cherries their first win in 10 games.

It keeps Bournemouth three points from safety, after wins for West Ham and Watford on Saturday, while Leicester remain fourth.

It was a bad weekend for Bournemouth before they even kicked a ball and looked like getting worse an hour into proceedings at Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries found themselves six points adrift of West Ham and Watford, while Aston Villa’s victory against Crystal Palace saw Eddie Howe’s side drop to 19th in the table.

They then gifted Leicester a goal after 23 minutes as Dan Gosling gave the ball away and Lloyd Kelly made a mess of clearing Kelechi Iheanacho’s cross to allow Vardy to pounce.

It looked like Leicester were going to cruise to three points until Schmeichel’s error allowed Stanislas to level from the spot on 66 minutes.

Suddenly Bournemouth were a changed side, and Solanke slotted his first Premier League goal for the club one minute and 41 seconds later.

Strike partner Wilson shoved Soyuncu as the pair tussled to collect the ball from the net and the Foxes defender was shown a straight red card for kicking out.

From there, Bournemouth were relentless as Leicester fell apart.

Evans could do little to stop Stanislas’ effort deflecting off his ankle and wrong-footing Schmeichel, before Solanke added his second after some smart footwork late on.

The Cherries remain three points behind Watford and West Ham, who face each other next, but their first win since February keeps Howe’s side in the fight.