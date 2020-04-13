Breaking: Buhari extends lockdown by two weeks

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the ongoing lockdown over the COVID-19 by two weeks.
In a presidential broadcast on Monday evening, Buhari said: “It has become necessary to extend the current restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the FCT for another 14 days effective from 11:59 pm on Monday, 13th of April, 2020. I am therefore once again asking you all to work with Government in this fight.”
He added: “This is a difficult decision to take, but I am convinced that this is the right decision. The evidence is clear.”
Well, it is advisable 4 d extention of d lockdown just 4 our own benifit, but I will urge Mr president 2 render help 4 d less privilege bcos pple are suffering, it’s not easy… I pray, God will surely intervene wit dis situation of Nigeria we are facing now. Thanks!
Kano confirmed 2 covid 19 cases