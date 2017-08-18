Liverpool reject third Barcelona bid for Brazil midfielder

Liverpool have rejected a third bid from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho – believed to be in the region of £114m.

Last week, the Reds rejected a £90m bid from the Spanish giants for the 25-year-old Brazil attacking midfielder, who then submitted a transfer request.

Coutinho has missed the opening two games of Liverpool’s season with a back injury, but the club has repeatedly stressed he is not for sale.

Despite that, Barca have previously said they are “close” to signing him.

On Thursday, responding to Barcelona general manager Pep Segura’s claim that a deal was close, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: “I don’t know why other people are saying what they are saying.

“I don’t even know them – especially this guy. I’ve never even met him.”

The La Liga side have moved for Coutinho after selling Brazil team-mate Neymar to Paris St-Germain for a world record transfer fee of £200m.

Coutinho signed a new five-year deal at Anfield in January, which did not include a release clause.

He is also set to miss Saturday’s home Premier League match against Crystal Palace.