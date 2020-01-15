Breaking: Three shot dead as ‘bandits’ attack first-class emir in Kaduna

Suspected bandits attacked the convoy of Umaru Bubaram, emir of Potiskum in Yobe state, on Wednesday, killing at least three of his aides.

The incident took place around Fandatio village, near Maraban Jos along the Kaduna-Zaria high way.

The emir was on his way to Zaria in Kaduna when the gunmen opened fire on his convoy.

Gidado Ibrahim, a traditional title holder from Potiskum, who was on the emir’s entourage, confirmed the incident.

He said the first-class monarch was on a tour of some traditional institutions in the north as part of preparations for the official inauguration of the Potiskum Central Mosque, Yobe slated for January 18, 2020.

Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, also confirmed the incident, saying he was working on a statement.

“We visited the scene of the incident and I am working on a statement to be issued. Give me sometime, you will soon receive the statement” Sabo said.