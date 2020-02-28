We’ve identified those who had contact with coronavirus patient, says Lafarge

Lafarge Africa Plc, a cement manufacturer, has confirmed that an Italian, who is the first case of coronavirus in Nigeria, visited its plant in Ewekoro, Ogun state.

Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, a spokesperson of the company, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

She said all those who had direct contact with the Italian whose identity was not stated, have been identified.

“The Lagos State Government has reported a first case of n-COVID19 (Coronavirus) in Nigeria. The individual concerned works for a vendor that provides services to Lafarge Africa Plc in Ogun State,” the statement read.

“As a business, we have immediately identified the persons who had direct contact with the concerned individual. We have equally initiated isolation, quarantine and disinfection protocol.

“We thank the exemplary leadership of the federal ministry of health, Ogun and Lagos State Governments for swiftly providing response and testing facilities and we are working in full co-operation with all local authorities. Lafarge Africa is also working in close partnership with International SOS, our medical service provider, a leading global health company.

“Health and Safety remains a core value at Lafarge Africa and we intend to leverage this strength at this critical time.”

The index case of coronavirus in Nigeria arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport via a Turkish Airline flight on Monday.

According to Akin Abayomi, Lagos commissioner for health, the patient spent the night at an undisclosed hotel near the airport and on Tuesday morning, he moved down to Ewekoro in Ogun.

He reportedly carried out business within the confines of the company on Tuesday and in the early part of Wednesday. The Italian, who was said to have spent the night within Lafarge premises, started to develop symptoms of high fever and body pains in the afternoon.

He was then taken to the company’s medical facility where the investigation began.

The patient is currently being isolated at the state’s bio-security facility in the Yaba area of Lagos.