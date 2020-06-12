Buhari addresses Nigerians on Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation in a broadcast on Friday, June 12 in commemoration of the nation’s Democracy Day.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the broadcast would come up at 7am on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria.

“To commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 7am.

“Television and radio stations as well as other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast,” the statement said.